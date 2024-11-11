Open Menu

PTA Starts Blocking Unregistered VPNs In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 01:35 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority makes decision amid security risk

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) started process to block unregistered VPNs in the country, the sources said on Monday.

The sources said that this decision was made to whitelist VPNs, with unregistered VPNs being considered a security risk.

They said that unregistered and illegal VPNs can potentially provide access to sensitive data and illegal content.

The PTA initiated the VPN registration process in 2010, and so far, around 20,500 VPNs have been registered, with over 1,422 companies registering VPNs.

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a network that allows users to browse the internet privately. In countries where access to social media sites is restricted, users can change their location using a VPN to access these sites.

