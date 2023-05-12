PTA starts restoring internet in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

The spokesperson confirms they have started to restore internet on the directives of the interior ministry.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2023) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced the restoration of internet services across the country, bringing relief to citizens who had been affected by the suspension of services for the past three days.

The decision was made after the authority had blocked the internet in response to violent protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters following the arrest of their leader Imran Khan.

The suspension, which had been in effect since May 9, was ordered by the interior ministry and had resulted in public and private installations being attacked in various cities.

In addition, access to major social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube was blocked.

The PTA spokesperson stated that they had received directives from the interior ministry to restore internet services, but no directives were issued regarding the restoration of social media platforms.

The suspension had caused significant financial losses, estimated at Rs820 million, for telecom operators in the country, further worsening the already dire economic situation.