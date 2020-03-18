UrduPoint.com
PTA Suspends Blocking Of Mobile Devices During Coronavirus Pandemic

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:56 PM

In view of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to ensure social distancing, all GSMA valid device IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA have been granted an additional 30 days for registration of their mobile devices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :In view of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to ensure social distancing, all GSMA valid device IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA have been granted an additional 30 days for registration of their mobile devices.

The decision was taken to provide immediate ease and facilitation to the public. The blocking of such mobile devices will continue from April,19 as per their due dates and will be communicated via SMS.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from first use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.

However, due to extraordinary circumstances, blocking of non- registered device IMEIs, which were to be blocked between March, 18 to April, 18, 2020, will now start from April, 19 as per due date of each device.

PTA launched Device Identification Registration Blocking System (DIRBS). The system is aimed at ensuring a healthy mobile device ecosystem in Pakistan through usage of legal devices on mobile networks.

PTA has provided three mechanisms for registration of mobile devices; through website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs), by dialing *8484# or visiting mobile operators' franchises/service centers across Pakistan.

