PTA temporarily suspends PUBG game

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :In view of complaints received from different segments of society, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided to temporarily suspend the Player Unknown's Battle Grounds (PUBG) game.

PTA has received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it was stated that the game was addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the Children, said a news release.

According to recent media reports, cases of suicide attributed to PUBG game have also been reported.

Lahore High Court has also directed PTA to look into the issue and decided the matter after hearing the complainants. In this regard, a hearing would be conducted on July 9.

The Authority also decided to solicit views of the public with reference to the said online game.