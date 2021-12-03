PTA terminates services of 2,962 mobile retailers over procedural violations

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has terminated the services of about 2,962 retailers of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) across the country for not following the procedure laid down by the authority for issuing the SIMs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has terminated the services of about 2,962 retailers of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) across the country for not following the procedure laid down by the authority for issuing the SIMs.

As per the documents available with APP, the authority also terminated the services of 21 franchise staff and issued warnings to about 532 franchises involved in the same practices.

The operation of about 52 franchises had also been terminated while 23.5 million penalties had also been imposed on the franchise.

The authority had also blocked about 86,000 mobile devices that were found involved in fraudulent activities.

From November 2020 to November 2021, about 600 percent decrease had been witnessed in the sale of fake, illegal SIMs across the country due to steps taken by the PTA.

PTA during the last three years had also blocked about 526,082 fake SIMs and 360,569 Computerized National Identify Cards used for getting the illegal Sims.

Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) had been directed to install Live Finger Detective (LED) Devices for issuance of SIMs.

To discourage the business of fake SIMs, directions had been passed to NADRA to do verification based on index fingers instead of thumb impressing under discussion between PTA, NADRA, and CMOs for implementation.