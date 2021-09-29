UrduPoint.com

PTA's CMS Solves 238,656 Complaints Of Consumers

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:58 PM

PTA's CMS solves 238,656 complaints of consumers

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) Complaint Management System (CMS) has solved 238,656 out of 480,865 complaints received from the consumers between November 2018 and September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) Complaint Management System (CMS) has solved 238,656 out of 480,865 complaints received from the consumers between November 2018 and September 2021.

According to PTA official, Complaint Management System of PTA launched in 2010 and upgraded in 2020 was used to facilitate telecom consumers for lodging complaints, processing and redressal of consumer grievances etc.

Consumer Support Center (CSC), launched by PTA in February 2020 introduced a toll free number (0800-55055) for consumers to register their complaints related to cellular mobile telephony, internet service providers, fixed/wireless telephony, Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), web content reporting (blasphemy, pornography etc.

), UAN, UIN and allocation of short/CVAS registration, amongst others, he added.

PTA, he said, also launched an automated Lost and Stolen Device System (LSDS) for blocking lost, stolen and snatched mobile phones in April 2021. A total of 9,963 blocking/unblocking requests had been received so far.

PTA launched an automated module of CMS in February 2021 for blocking of mobile handsets, issuing of warnings to fraudsters and blacklisting of CNICs for repeated violation. A total of 85,472 IMEIs have been blocked, 22,225 warnings issued and 206 CNICs blacklisted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Blasphemy February April September November 2018 2020 From

Recent Stories

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hos ..

SEHA adds Salma Children&#039;s Rehabilitation Hospital to its network

15 minutes ago
 Speaker KP Assembly inaugurates PNQAHE Secretaria ..

Speaker KP Assembly inaugurates PNQAHE Secretariat at KMU-QEC Directorate

2 minutes ago
 ADSCC successfully completes first experiment to m ..

ADSCC successfully completes first experiment to manufacture &#039;CAR T-Cells i ..

30 minutes ago
 Belarus' Prosecutors Slam Ukraine, Baltic Nations ..

Belarus' Prosecutors Slam Ukraine, Baltic Nations for Failing to Provide Legal A ..

2 minutes ago
 NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

NCOC decides to ease restrictions in eight cities

38 minutes ago
 Indian caught with kilo of gold paste in rectum

Indian caught with kilo of gold paste in rectum

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.