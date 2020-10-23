PTCL awarded turnkey ICT contract for the enablement of smart campus at PAF-IAST

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been awarded a turnkey ICT contract to deploy state-of-the-art IT infrastructure for Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) University, a leading center of excellence in higher education and research in Haripur

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd October, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been awarded a turnkey ICT contract to deploy state-of-the-art IT infrastructure for Pak-Austria Fachhochschule Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (PAF-IAST) University, a leading center of excellence in higher education and research in Haripur.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL and Dr. Nasir Khan, Rector, PAF-IAST signed the contract at the university campus in Haripur. The signing ceremony was attended by Suleman Awan, General Manager, Digital Services, PTCL, Dr. Mohammad Mujahid, Advisor, PAF-IAST, Wasim Hashmi, Advisor PAF-IAST, along with senior other officials from both sides. Anwar Amjad, Advisor IT,

PAF-IAST, explained the significance of this project and university’s future plans with respect to IT and communication facilities.

PTCL will deploy state-of-the-art IT infrastructure for campus networking & Wi-Fi, surveillance, Virtual Desktop Infrastructures (VDIs), Data Center and information security across university campus. The solution will facilitate the students and faculty to use best-in-class technologies equipped with latest ICT services. Being one of its kind, Wi-Fi 6 and VDI is being implemented in an education institution in Pakistan for the first time.

Speaking on the occasion, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, “We are glad to partner with PAF-IAST through this unique collaboration whereby enabling smart campuses equipped with latest IT solutions, hi-speed internet and seamless network. PTCL is committed to play its due role to strengthen education sector in Pakistan. Being a national carrier and backbone of connectivity in the country, we support digital transformation through provision of modern IT infrastructure and Cloud hosting services in Pakistan.”

Speaking on the signing ceremony, Dr. Nasir Khan, Rector, PAF-IAST, said, “We are excited to take PTCL on board to deploy latest technology that is in line with the university’s long-term plans for strategic research and self-reliance. We are confident that our partnership with PTCL will prove to be a landmark achievement in providing enhanced and one of its kind solutions that will help students and faculty to realize their true potential.”

Being a national company, PTCL continues to focus on education sector as it is a key pillar and is necessary to achieve the vision of a Digital Pakistan.