PTCL celebrates Independence Day across Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th August, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14, 2019 across Pakistan, with various activities and ceremonies, where PTCL employees exhibited their love and solidarity for Pakistan.

To celebrate the Independence Day, a special flag hoisting ceremony took place at 8:55 am which was followed by prayers for the prosperity of the country. Along with that, a cake cutting ceremony was also held at PTCL HQ in Islamabad.

On the eve of the Independence Day, PTCL HQ building was illuminated with lights and a huge flag covering the tall building that stood out as a hallmark. Residents including women and children living in Islamabad and Rawalpindi enjoyed taking selfies in front of the miniature landmarks of Pakistan’s provinces.

On this occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “We, at PTCL, always celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day with great enthusiasm and patriotism as we are a national company.

Our country has immense talent with passionate and promising individuals who have the capability to lead Pakistan to the next level of growth and success.”

This year, PTCL aesthetically presented its corporate brand by showing all the touchpoints that are part of our daily lives in a corporate TV commercial under the tagline, ‘Isi liay PTCL bana un sab kaitabar, jin pay hay apkoitabar’. The ad’s theme depicts how PTCL is the backbone to all the communication activities in Pakistan such as using banks/ATMs, travelling through rail or air, any kind of emergency, cellular connectivity or using simple internet at your offices or homes. The special TV commercial has been liked by the audience and customers alike, with over 1.5 Million views in just 24 hours.

As PTCL came into existence with Pakistan, the company has always been at the forefront in celebrating national events with harmony and fervour, displaying its ability to unite the entire nation under one flag.