PTCL Commemorates Pakistan Defence Day & Observes Solidarity with people of Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th September, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) held a special ceremony to commemorate Defence Day and observe solidarity with the people of Kashmir at PTCL Headquarters, Islamabad.

PTCL honored and paid tribute to the families of martyrs Major Tariq and Lance Naik Rab Nawaz, who lost their lives protecting our motherland.

The chief guest at the ceremony, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary IT & Telecommunication Division and Chairman PTCL, accompanied by Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, along with top management, officers and staff, paid tributes to the civilian and armed forces martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to protect Pakistan and, also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

On the occasion, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary IT & Telecommunication Division and Chairman PTCL, said, “I am proud of PTCL, who commemorated this day and honored the sacrifices of our sons and daughters.

Moreover, we are standing with the people of Kashmir and this ceremony is to reiterate our firm support to them in their struggle for right of freedom.”

On the occasion, Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL, said, “I am honored to be amongst the families of martyrs, who have laid their lives to defend our homeland. It is because of their selfless sacrifices, unwavering determination and loyalty for their country that we live with honor and pride. We at PTCL, will continue to stand with our Kashmiri brethren and today’s event is our small contribution to raise awareness and show our commitment to the cause.”

After the event, PTCL held a special walk to show solidarity with Kashmir, where management and employees participated with full zeal and fervor and held placards in favor of Kashmir.

Being a national company, PTCL stands with the armed forces, people of Pakistan and Kashmir.