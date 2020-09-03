PTCL concludes its Flagship Internship Program ‘Experia 2020’

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) successfully concluded its flagship internship program Experia 2020 with a closing ceremony held at the PTCL HQ, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd September, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) successfully concluded its flagship internship program Experia 2020 with a closing ceremony held at the PTCL HQ, Islamabad.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the company engaged with the students virtually and provided them with ample learning opportunities and mentorship.

For this flagship program, 25 students from well-renowned universities such as LUMS, IBA Karachi, NUST, FAST and Bahria University were selected out of 1200 students through online Gamified Assessment.



On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “Our commitment to the youth of Pakistan remains strong as we create ample opportunities of learning and mentoring.

Experia is one of the flagship internship program at PTCL, where we nurture and groom the best talent from various universities in Pakistan. We made efforts to ensure that this program continues in its true spirit even in COVID-19 by adding virtual mechanism in place.”

Selected students were given an online orientation of a detailed six-week plan and were assigned to their respective projects and departments.

As part of Experia’s holistic learning, the interns were provided access to PTCL’s internal Learning Management System known as ‘LearnX’ along with a recommended in-house built program ‘Developing Managerial Skills’.

They were also given exclusive access to world renowned Digital Learning Platform ‘LinkedIn Learning,’ which they will continue to access and learn from even after their internship.

In a fun and innovative way, the interns were given an opportunity to learn about PTCL’s culture, Code of Conduct, CSR initiatives and its Corporate Values.

They were also given virtual tours of the Network Operations Center, Telephone Exchange, Smart Shop and Data Centers.

The final presentations took place online with the top three students presenting their projects during the closing ceremony.

The students were also taken on a field trip to PTCL Satellite Earth Station, located on the outskirts of Islamabad known as ‘Malaach Earth Station’.

PTCL is committed to develop young talent of Pakistan by providing learning and growth opportunities to build confidence, skills and pride for their bright future. Ends