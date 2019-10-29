PTCL concludes month-long campaign on Breast Cancer Awareness

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has concluded its month long campaign on Breast Cancer awareness in the month of October

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has concluded its month long campaign on Breast Cancer awareness in the month of October.The month-long digital campaign was undertaken to create awareness in not only female employees but all staff members at the organization.

PTCL’s virtual clubfor its female employees, The Pink Club, organized an event to celebrate Pinktober, with fun filled games and knowledge based activities at PTCL HQs in Islamabad.

Invaluable content was delivered to employees that ensured everyone walked away with important information. The participants shared their personal experiences and stories on Breast Cancer to encourage and educate others on the issue. The event also focused on sharing the risks of Breast Cancer and how early detection can allow people to live a healthy life.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “We are aninclusive organization that believes in taking key initiatives to create awareness on issues like Breast Cancer. The concern of this disease has grown exponentially in the past decade, so we encourage our employees both males and females to break the taboo and speak out. I believe that such programswill inspirepeople to build courage and strength to survive and fight this menacing disease to live healthy life.”

Showing solidarity to the cause, PTCL official logo was changed to pink on all social media forums during the month-long campaign.

PTCL, being a socially responsible organization takes such initiatives and create awareness on the issues related to working men & women including health, welfare and safety at PTCL.