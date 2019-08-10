UrduPoint.com
PTCL Directed To Extend Its Outreach To Distant Areas

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 12:10 AM

PTCL directed to extend its outreach to distant areas

Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Friday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to extend its outreach to distant areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):Federal Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Friday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to extend its outreach to distant areas of the country.

During his visit to PTCL Headquarters to review the performance of PTCL, he was briefed about the working of PTCL and its performance.

He was also apprised about the challenges faced by PTCL and PTML. The PTCL management apprised the secretary about the future strategy in view of the challenges posed by the competitors.

Siddiqui emphasized the importance of optical fibre, in the wake of evolving technology and services, and directed them to provide quality customer services by focusing on the capacity building of the PTCL staff.

Necessity of a robust business plan was emphasized for the company's growth.

The secretary also assured to resolve the issues, related to human resource of PTCL.

