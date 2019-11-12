PTCL ‘Fun &Sports Gala 2019’concludes in Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL)concludes itsannual Fun & Sports Gala organized for its employees and their families in F-9 Park Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL)concludes itsannual Fun & Sports Gala organized for its employees and their families in F-9 Park Islamabad. Thesports categories includeCricket, Badminton and Table Tennis. Apart from the sports activities, there were alsoexciting fun games like Tug-of-Warplanned for the employees and its families.

PTCL NorthZone won the Zonal Cricket competition. Badminton was won by PTCLSouth Zone in the male category and by PTCL HQ in team female category.PTCL Central Zone &HQ both Men & Women teams respectively clinched the trophies in Table Tennis. Amidst enthusiastic cheering of the crowd, all the competitions were fiercely contested. The Guest of Honor at the ceremony, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, distributed the trophies amongst the proud winners and other winning participants.

On the occasion,Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “At PTCL, we endeavor to provide a diverse culture, promote employee well-being and a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the company provides everyone a platform to interact and engage with each other that helps in relationship building and developing sportsmanship. Congratulations to all the winning teams and players and also those who actively participated to make sports gala a huge success.”

The Sports Gala 2019concluded on a positive note, where the senior management applauded the spirit and passion with which the players participated in the competitions.

PTCL, being a caring employer, is committed to provide an enabling work place environment for its employees to boost their overall morale and productivity.