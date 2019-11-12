UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL ‘Fun &Sports Gala 2019’concludes In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:01 PM

PTCL ‘Fun &Sports Gala 2019’concludes in Islamabad

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL)concludes itsannual Fun & Sports Gala organized for its employees and their families in F-9 Park Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd. (PTCL)concludes itsannual Fun & Sports Gala organized for its employees and their families in F-9 Park Islamabad. Thesports categories includeCricket, Badminton and Table Tennis. Apart from the sports activities, there were alsoexciting fun games like Tug-of-Warplanned for the employees and its families.

PTCL NorthZone won the Zonal Cricket competition. Badminton was won by PTCLSouth Zone in the male category and by PTCL HQ in team female category.PTCL Central Zone &HQ both Men & Women teams respectively clinched the trophies in Table Tennis. Amidst enthusiastic cheering of the crowd, all the competitions were fiercely contested. The Guest of Honor at the ceremony, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, distributed the trophies amongst the proud winners and other winning participants.

On the occasion,Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “At PTCL, we endeavor to provide a diverse culture, promote employee well-being and a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the company provides everyone a platform to interact and engage with each other that helps in relationship building and developing sportsmanship. Congratulations to all the winning teams and players and also those who actively participated to make sports gala a huge success.”

The Sports Gala 2019concluded on a positive note, where the senior management applauded the spirit and passion with which the players participated in the competitions.

PTCL, being a caring employer, is committed to provide an enabling work place environment for its employees to boost their overall morale and productivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Tennis Islamabad Sports Badminton Company Male Women All From PTCL Employment

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif conditionally allowed to fly to Londo ..

23 seconds ago

Sharjah Executive Council issues resolution classi ..

3 minutes ago

ADNOC partners with Abu Dhabi’s Group 42 to deve ..

3 minutes ago

DLD to hold International Real Estate Conference 2 ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Supports Lebanese Prime Minister Hariri's A ..

few seconds

Iran's Envoy Warns Against Hasty Judgment on IAEA ..

2 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.