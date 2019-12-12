PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in its endeavor to support the Clean Green Pakistan Movement, has initiated a comprehensive project to install latest solar power systems to conserve energy and support environmental preservation at its Headquarter, regional offices and exchanges across Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in its endeavor to support the Clean Green Pakistan Movement, has initiated a comprehensive project to install latest solar power systems to conserve energy and support environmental preservation at its Headquarter, regional offices and exchanges across Pakistan.



Under this initiative, more than 700 PTCL facilities have been converted so far on solar solution across Pakistan. As part of expanding solar footprint to big installations, a180KW solar system is deployed at PTCL HQs.



Saad Muzaffar Waraich, Chief Technology & Information Officer, PTCL, said, “As a national company, we are very proud of our initiatives on protecting the environment and reducing the carbon footprint in the country.

With the deployment of solar power systems at PTCL, we have a safe alternative to produce energy that can replace current fossil fuels like coal and gas for generation of electricity and reduce air, water, and land pollution, while reducing our dependence on the grid.

”

Under the Clean Green Movement, PTCL has collaborated with WWF-Pakistan for plantation of mangrove seeds in Baluchistan and PTCL HQ is also declared a Green Office certified by WWF.

In order to tackle issues of low forest cover and poor cleanliness in urban & rural areas of Pakistan, the company has also collaborated with Ministry of Climate Change, whereby, plantation of 200,000 trees is underway at PTCL sites in next five years.

To go paperless and save trees, PTCL is providing its customers the option to avail eBilling facility through PTCL website, Touch App and Helpline 1218.

Being a national company, PTCL is playing its role to save the environment and contribute to a greener Pakistan.