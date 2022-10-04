PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood-affected communities in Balochistan

PTCL Group in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation has delivered food packages to flood-affected communities in Balochistan that have been facing food shortages in the wake of recent monsoon floods

The food assistance initiative is part of PTCL Group’s PKR 1.75 billion pledge towards relief and rehabilitation of the devastated communities across the country.

Sharing his thoughts, Head of PR & Corporate Communication, PTCL & Ufone, Amir Pasha, said, “PTCL Group collaborated with Akhuwat to provide food assistance to the people, especially women, children, and the elderly. As nutrition is the most fundamental need at this time, the support will provide relief to the communities. I, sincerely believe that relieving the communities of the worry for basic commodities will help them focus their energies on rehabilitation and return to normalcy.

PTCL Group was one of the first responders to the calamity by opening doors of its medical centers across the country to provide medical assistance to the flood-affected communities. In addition to this, Ufone 4G provided free calls across the flood-hit districts to aid in rescue and relief activities, while the Group has been providing food and clean drinking water to people in Sindh and Balochistan to protect them from malnutrition and waterborne diseases.

Being a Pakistani company, PTCL Group will continue to support with more such initiatives and interventions in the coming weeks.