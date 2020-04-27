UrduPoint.com
PTCL Group Contributes Rs.100 Million ToPM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 07:48 PM

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020

Being one of the largest telecom group and backbone of connectivity in the country, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has contributed Rs. 100 Million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020to support the government’s efforts and serve the nation during these trying times

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020) Being one of the largest telecom group and backbone of connectivity in the country, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has contributed Rs. 100 Million to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020to support the government’s efforts and serve the nation during these trying times.

Rashid Khan, President and CEO, PTCL & Ufone, presented the cheque to Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Secretary, Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT) and Chairman Board of Directors, PTCL, was also present on the occasion.

Rashid Khan lauded the efforts of the government to curb the spread of Coronavirus and promised support in future also to all their relief efforts. He also informed the Prime Minister that PTCL’s subsidiary Ufone is facilitating its users to contribute to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund by sending an SMS at 6677.

During this crisis, PTCL Group stands with the people of Pakistan and is committed to support individuals, their families and communities countrywide.

