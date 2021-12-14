UrduPoint.com

PTCL Group Onboards Top 150 Graduates Under Its Summit Programme 2021

PTCL Group onboards top 150 graduates under its Summit Programme 2021

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th December, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have welcomed 150 top young talent from across Pakistan as Management Trainees (MTs) in its 5th Batch of Summit Programme 2021. The young graduates were selected from the leading universities from all across Pakistan and were hosted at a special ceremony organized at PTCL HQ, Islamabad.

The candidates went through a rigorous selection process that included digital assessment, psychometric & challenging online gaming tests and competency-based interviews.

Successful candidates were taken for orientation to Telecom Staff College at Haripur, where they underwent a month-long knowledge-based and comprehensive classroom training & development intervention. The orientation will be followed by on--job training spanning over a period of 5 months which will provide the MTs with an opportunity to learn from seasoned telecom industry experts and will be an integral part of their grooming, coaching and mentoring process.

They will experience a diversified culture and will have access to a vast business canvas that will ensure their future grooming for the respective roles within both PTCL & Ufone.

While addressing at the orientation program, Group CHRO, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain, said, “Pakistan has the largest pool of most talented youth and we strongly believe in providing ample opportunities to nurture and promote our talent. We are committed to invest in enhancing their skillset and provide a platform for growth that will enable these graduates to unlock their true potential and gain business acumen, learn effective communication skills and become future leaders.”

PTCL Group, being one of the largest ICT services provider in Pakistan and a socially responsible organization, continues to play its part in building future leadership as part of its progressive culture.

