PTCL Group Successfully Conducts 5G Trial In A Limited Environment

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:05 PM

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a limited environment

First ever Remote Surgery Demo conducted in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021) PTCL Group, one of the country's largest telecom groups and backbone of connectivity in Pakistan, has successfully tested 5G technology at a special ceremony held at PTCL Headquarters, which was graced by Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication as the Chief Guest. The 5G trial was conducted in a limited environment on a non-commercial basis.

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication, along with other dignitaries, was presented an overview of the live 5G usage scenarios at the ceremony. The demonstrations included remote surgery, Cloud gaming and overview of anticipated 5G technology applications in Pakistan. Moreover, PTCL Group was able to achieve the fastest data rate with download speeds reaching 1.685 Gbps during 5G trial in a limited environment.

PTCL Group demonstrated a 5G remote surgery trial that will help in making the lives of people better. Once the eco-system is developed, doctors will be able to conduct surgeries remotely in far-flung areas. Thus, it will create new social and economic development opportunities that will make the dream of Digital Pakistan a reality.

5G will help digitalization of Pakistan by connecting more and more people with robust purpose-built technology opening up opportunities for industries as well as individuals. This technology will enable future innovation in sectors such as remote education, public safety, transportation, health, manufacturing amongst others. Importantly, the technology will provide enabling levers for delivering richer services and improving customer experience, not only for mobile operators such as Ufone, but also to fixed-line operators like PTCL, who are offering fixed-wireless services as well.

On the occasion, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication, said, “I am glad to be present on this crucial event as PTCL Group takes a momentous step of successful trial of 5G technology in Pakistan.

Ministry of IT & Telecom is committed on Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan & Broadband for all its utility and is striving towards realization of PM's vision further as boundless, high speed & resilient. I believe that communication plays a major role in the social economic development and uplift of the financial inclusion of the country. 5G technology will surely enable an emerging technological environment & eco system conducive for economic prosperity in Pakistan.”

On the occasion, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary, IT and Telecommunication & Chairman PTCL Board of Directors, said, “We are committed to the vision of a Digital Pakistan. PTCL Group’s successful 5G trial today is a major step that will pave the way towards digitalization of Pakistan. This technology will open new avenues in many fields such as education, health, security and communication that will have a positive social and economic impact for our country.”

On the occasion, Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Group, said, "PTCL has been serving the nation since 1947 as an integral part of everyone's lives in the country. With today's successful 5G trial in a limited environment, we believe that this technology will unlock new realities for eHealth, smart homes & cities, agriculture, autonomous vehicles, Cloud computing, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. PTCL Group's remote surgery demo enabled by 5G, successfully tested for the first time in Pakistan, will enable people living in far-flung areas to potentially have access to the best medical facilities available anywhere in the world."

PTCL Group is committed to take the country towards digital transformation that will truly redefine the future of communication in Pakistan.

