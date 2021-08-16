PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal and fervor

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and Ufone celebrated the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan across the country with national zeal and fervor

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021)Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited and Ufone celebrated the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan across the country with national zeal and fervor. To mark the Independence Day in a memorable way, the Group organized a week-long employee engagement program, featuring fun-filled activities for staff and their families under Covid-19 SOPs at its HQs, along with regional offices across Pakistan.

Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain, along with senior executives of the Group attended the graceful ceremony at PTCL Headquarters in Islamabad. The Group CHRO hoisted the national flag and joined the cake cutting ceremony to mark the event at PTCL HQ.

Sharing his thoughts on the celebrations, Syed Mazhar Hussain, said, “14th August holds a special value in the hearts of all Pakistanis as this day brought the reason of our existence 74 years back. We, at PTCL take pride that our organization has the same day of origin, as that of Pakistan. We celebrate this day with passion and enthusiasm in every office of PTCL and Ufone nationwide for the renewal of our commitment to live the values our Quaid described for the nation. It gives us pride to contribute not only towards building digital Pakistan but also towards more socially and culturally inclusive Pakistan by promoting spirit of oneness across employees of all regions.

PTCL Group staff spread across the country virtually participated in the week-long celebrations and fun-filled activities that were designed to bring the nationwide teams together as one family besides celebrating the rich socio-cultural diversity at the organization. National flags and badges were distributed amongst the staff across the country as they resumed office at the start of the week. Furthermore, the grand colorful illumination, done at both PTCL and Ufone Headquarter buildings caught special attention of the public in the Federal Capital.

On this Independence Day, PTCL has launched a TVC with tagline ‘Pooray Pakistan Ko Joray Sirf Aik Connection – PTCL’ that pays tribute to the inspiring people, pristine culture & majestic landscapes of Pakistan, and passion for independence that unites the nation. Moreover, Ufone’s TVC depicts diversity of Pakistan in a simple way and showcases the passion of independence as it brings a smile of happiness on every Pakistani’s face.

Being the backbone of connectivity and national carriers of the country, PTCL and Ufone celebrate national days of Pakistan with enthusiasm and zest every year.