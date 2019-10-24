PTCL honours its returning Hajis at a special reception ceremony

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) organized a special reception in Islamabad to honourthe employees, who performed Hajj in 2019 under PTCL Hajj scheme

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th October, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) organized a special reception in Islamabad to honourthe employees, who performed Hajj in 2019 under PTCL Hajj scheme.

On the auspicious occasion, senior executives of PTCL welcomed the Hajis, who camefrom various parts of the country to attend the event. The company sponsors 40 employees every year to perform Hajj, who are selected through computerized balloting. Two seats are reserved for female employees and their Mehrams.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “This is a proud moment for me to greet our returning Hajis, who are truly blessed to have undergone this spiritual journey.

This program provides a great opportunity to the employees, who have a good track record with exceptional performance and are also committedto the company. A fair and transparent mechanism has been devised to select the deserving employees through our state-of-the-art performance management system, followed by an open balloting. This is indeed a great way to recognize and celebrate their contributions.”

PTCL is aware of the welfare needs of its employees and their families. The company ensures in providing a congenial working environment and opportunities to undertake the holy journey of Hajj.