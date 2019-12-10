PTCL hosts its first ‘Digital Learning Hackathon 2019’

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) proudly hosts its first ever ‘Digital Learning Hackathon 2019’, at a special event organized at PTCL Academy in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) proudly hosts its first ever ‘Digital Learning Hackathon 2019’, at a special event organized at PTCL Academy in Islamabad.

The initiative is launched to enhance capacity building of PTCL employees through introduction of the Harvard Manage Mentor (HMM), which is a globally recognized online learning program.

PTCL employees were provided with digital learning modules that helped them devise careful conceptualization, strategy, accuracy and real-time solutions for business cases. The Hackathon consisted of insightful presentations given by the participants, where the best solutions would be considered for incorporating into the company processes.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “PTCL is at the forefront of supporting its massive workforce in order to meet its learning objectives. We aspire to provide quality opportunities to our employees to build the business acumen and prowess. Furthermore, these learning interventions will help in developing the skill-set of employees to achieve overall organizational excellence.”

Introduction of Harvard Manage Mentor at PTCL, will provide world-class content with flexible digital platforms to further enhance the positive work culture at the company.