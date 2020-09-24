UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL In Collaboration With Huawei Deploys First XGS-PON And QuickODN In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:12 PM

PTCL in collaboration with Huawei deploys first XGS-PON and QuickODN in Pakistan

This innovative solution will enhance internet experience of customers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), in collaboration with Huawei, deploys first 10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Access Network (XGS-PON) in Pakistan, becoming the first operator in South Asia and Middle East to introduce Quick Optical Distribution Network (QuickODN) in their network.


PTCL, in collaboration with Huawei has successfully conducted the pilot project of XGS-PON Technology in Korang Town, Islamabad. XGS-PON can provide symmetric bandwidth of 10Gbps downlink and 10Gbps uplink speeds to a single customer, which is more than five times speeds provided by 5G technology.

This technology will further enhance quality of service and user experience for PTCL’s customers and will prove to be a value addition in the already diversified services portfolio, ensuring increase in internet speed.
Moreover, PTCL has also successfully deployed the QuickODN solution in their network, which is splicing free.

The solution will increase Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) deployment efficiency threefold, while shortening the time to market by more than 30 percent. It will help bring FTTH services much faster to PTCL customers.


On the occasion, Saad Muzaffar Waraich, Group Chief Technology & Information Officer (Operations), PTCL, said, “PTCL has achieved another milestone by introducing first XGS-PON services in Pakistan.

We continue to invest in new technologies and solutions to modernize our network, further expanding our services and bandwidth availability over fixed line. We are providing fixed line services on both copper and fiber, along with wireless services through our Charji.

Deploying this solution in Pakistan will enhance the overall customer experience, thus enabling our customers to enjoy hi-speed internet and higher bandwidth.”
On the occasion, Mark Meng, Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Pakistan, said, “We are excited to introduce XGS-PON technology in Pakistan through PTCL that will allow their customers to experience best-in-class internet services.

This technology will serve fiber-based broadband services to residential homes and businesses at speeds up to 10Gbps. These hi-speeds will enable PTCL to be the primary internet connection provider to millions of customers across Pakistan.”
PTCL is constantly upgrading its technological infrastructure both from customer perspective and network availability to serve all segments, whether Consumers, Carriers, Corporate Sector or International Voice & Data.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Internet Technology Middle East 5G Market All From Asia PTCL Million Huawei

Recent Stories

ERC distributes over 21 tonnes of food aid in Hadr ..

13 minutes ago

Namoos Risalat, Azmat Sahaba and Ehl-Bait fundamen ..

3 minutes ago

Twin tower, lawyers complex to be constructed at c ..

3 minutes ago

Owners of tanker stricken off Sri Lanka to foot fi ..

3 minutes ago

CPEC to bring economic development, prosperity acr ..

3 minutes ago

Deployment of Syrian, Iraqi Troops Along Border Be ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.