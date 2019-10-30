PTCL Internet is Down Again Due to International Submarine Cable Fault

Due to international submarine cable fault, internet services have been impacted in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Due to international submarine cable fault, internet services have been impacted in Pakistan. Fariha Tahir Shah, Spokesperson, PTCL, said that the customers may experience slow browsing, however, technical teams are working on fully restoring internet services in the shortest possible time.

PTCL sincerely regrets this temporary inconvenience caused to valued customers, under the prevalent circumstances.