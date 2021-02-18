UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL Launches 24x7 WhatsApp Service For Its Customers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:23 PM

PTCL launches 24x7 WhatsApp service for its customers

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has established its official presence on WhatsApp to better connect with customers and provide them with a convenient and customer friendly communication platform

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has established its official presence on WhatsApp to better connect with customers and provide them with a convenient and customer friendly communication platform.

To start using PTCL WhatsApp, customers have to first save the PTCL WhatsApp number, which is 033 1218 1218 and then send a message on this number to get the required service. PTCL WhatsApp, a fast, simple and reliable communication tool, will provide quick answers to customers’ frequently asked questions and introduce customers to the various options such as complaints registration, order new products or services. Moreover, customers can get information about all kinds of packages and promos, along with getting their bill information and much more. This service will be round the clock facilitation for the customers and will help bridge the communication gap.

On the launch of WhatsApp service, Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer & Group Corporate Strategy Officer, said, “Despite COVID-19, we have adapted to changing business environment and have taken proactive measures to provide convenience to our customers.

As one of our core values is ‘We Put Customer First’, we are always exploring new avenues to adopt latest technology that will help in digitalization. The successful launch of our WhatsApp service will provide seamless services to our customers and enable them to get timely response on their queries and complaints, thus ensuring enhanced customer experience.”

Customers will have a more streamlined experience as this service will provide immediate responses to their queries and they can engage themselves at their own convenience without the need to call on PTCL helpline. PTCL, being a national carrier, endeavors to provide a hassle-free digital lifestyle to its customers across Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business National University All WhatsApp PTCL

Recent Stories

Fulham's Parker eyes 'massive' game as he plots gr ..

3 minutes ago

Andreescu edged out in Phillip Island Trophy semi- ..

3 minutes ago

Govt takes rights-based approach to protect minor ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese railway police strive to ensure safe trips ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan has strong ties with all Arab League stat ..

9 minutes ago

Russia logs 13,447 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.