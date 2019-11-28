UrduPoint.com
PTCL Launches Campus Ambassador Program ‘Safeer’

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:59 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched its new initiative called ‘PTCL Safeer’(Ambassadors), which is based on the concept of a Campus Ambassador Program and is an integral part of PTCL’s transformational journey

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th November, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched its new initiative called ‘PTCL Safeer’(Ambassadors), which is based on the concept of a Campus Ambassador Program and is an integral part of PTCL’s transformational journey. The objective of the program is to bridge the gap between the Corporate Sector and Academia across Pakistan.

PTCL HR team,in collaboration with the placement offices of various universities, have selected ‘Safeers’ through a fair and transparent process from a pool of students provided by the universities. The selected studentswent through an orientation and training workshop at the PTCL offices,where their roles and expectations were outlined.

Speaking on the initiative, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “We are committed to support the education system in Pakistan by providing an enabling platform to young and bright students, who are the future of our nation. The Safeer program will provide first-hand professional experience and understanding of how companies work in real time.

It will surely help these students to pave the way towards a better career prospect and growth.”

A Safeer is the flag-bearer of PTCL’s employer brand, which is based on the concept ‘Growth Tree – Lets Grow Together’ and acts as the first point of contact for students at the universityfor supporting them and guiding them to the right platforms. Safeers also work with the PTCL HR Team in executing other tasks in their respective university campuses.

As part of this initiative, Safeers organized and arranged talks of PTCL’s senior managementthat were motivational and experiential on diverse topics in the universities. Moreover, this program offers students the opportunity to do their final year projects based on PTCL’s real-time business scenarios.Through such initiatives, PTCL aims to provide the right platform for growth, skills development, decision-making ability, execution of real-time projects and capacity building of students.

