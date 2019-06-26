PTCL launches its Flagship Summer Internship Program 2019 known as ‘Experia’, where only those candidates are selected who went through On-Campus Assessment Center conducted by PTCL

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019) PTCL launches its Flagship Summer Internship Program 2019 known as ‘Experia’, where only those candidates are selected who went through On-Campus Assessment Center conducted by PTCL.

Every applicant who undergoes the assessment center also receives a Customized Individual Assessment Center Report, which helps the young talent to know their strong and weak areas as a professional.

It also acts as a feedback tool for identifying their areas of improvement and their future development.More than 600 applicants went through the rigorous process and 25 have been selected for this program.

During the internship duration, the Experians will be working on real-time business projects. They will also undergo a holistic learning program in variousfunctions like Employee Health & Safety Initiatives, Corporate Social Responsibility Drives, Functional & Behavioral Competency Development, Organization Culture & Way of Work and Exposure to Leadership Teams.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “We are excited to welcome onboard all the selected candidates, who have made it this far. We look forward to provide them with a great learning experience at PTCL.

I believe that the future of Pakistan depends on the grooming our young talent into future leaders. We have made concerted efforts as an organization at PTCL to embrace change and open doors to the best talent available in the country.

We have evolved steadily and transformed into a digitally savvy organization and are moving in the right direction.” Being a national company, PTCL believes in providing a diverse, progressive and enabling environment for the youth to develop their talent.