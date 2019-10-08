UrduPoint.com
PTCL & LDA Sign MoU For Beautification Of Underpasses In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 05:32 PM

PTCL & LDA sign MoU for beautification of underpasses in Lahore

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the beautification and renovation of 19 underpasses in Lahore under the Prime Minister’s vision

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th October, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL)and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the beautification and renovation of 19 underpasses in Lahore under the Prime Minister's vision.

The MoU was signed by Muhammad Usman Moazzam, Director General, LDAand Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, at the office of the Chief Minister in Lahore. Usman Buzdar, Chief Minister, Punjab and Syed Shahzad Shah, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communication, PTCL, along with senior officials from LDA and PTCL were also present during the signing ceremony.

PTCL and LDA have joined hands in an endeavor for the beautification of underpasses in Lahore. This initiative is undertaken to improve the aesthetic look and also pay tribute to our national heroes for their undying efforts and services for the country.

On the occasion, Muhammad Usman Moazzam, Director General, LDA, said, “Through developing infrastructure and provision of quality civic facilities, LDA is striving for transformation of Lahore into a modern mega city.

For adding colors and splendor to the newly constructed underpasses in the city, LDA invited companies to partner with us in our endeavor for beautification of the city.We are glad that PTCL has become our partner for taking on this project that will contribute to highlight and recognize the national heroes.”

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “PTCL is proud to have this opportunity to collaborate with LDA in their endeavor to transform Lahore into a modern and clean city.Lahore, being the heart of Pakistan and known as the city of gardens and splendor, our contribution will be to further enhance the image and beauty of the city.”

PTCL has recently collaborated with Ministry of Climate Change under the Prime Minister’s Clean and Green Pakistan movement, whereby ensuring beautification of major locations in the Federal Capital and tree plantation to increase the forest cover and curbpoor cleanliness issues in urban & rural areas of Pakistan.

Being a national company, PTCL believes in protecting the environment and preservation of country’s infrastructure.

