PTCL, Medialogic sign for enriching TV Audience Measurement Data

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th November, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Medialogic Pakistan Private Limited have signed an agreement for enriching TV Audience Measurement (TAM) data in Pakistan, which is an essential branch of media research with the objective of providing necessary insights and information related to the viewing habits of TV audience.



PTCL will provide its Smart TV data to Medialogic, which is one of the leading TAM data suppliers licensed by PEMRA. Medialogic’s TAM service is used by broadcasters, advertisers and media agencies.

Integration of PTCL Smart TV Data will enable superior research data, hence providing Broadcasters and Advertisers with opportunities to connect with their audience as they get to know their preferences.

This data plays a pivotal role in the decision-making process for broadcasters, advertisers and media agencies across Pakistan, where they can effectively quantify the monetary value of TV audience.



To generate TV ratings, Medialogic currently uses people meters data of approximately 2,000 households from 27 top cities of Pakistan. However, with PTCL’s collaboration, it will be able to generate a hybrid currency by infusing PTCL Smart TV’s Return Path Data into people meters data from additional 200,000 Smart TV households from 150+ cities of Pakistan.

This Hybrid Data will, not only add a broader sample base, but also bring greater geographical diversity to the dataset.



On the occasion, Adnan Anjum, Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “We are glad to sign an agreement with Medialogic as it will provide a robust and real-time TV audience measurement system to the advertising industry in Pakistan.

It will help businesses to tailor their media strategy more effectively and achieve better results. Through such partnerships, PTCL continues to play its key role in the further development of TAM data and rating engagements.”

Speaking on the partnership, Aly Mustansir, CEO, Medialogic, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with one of the largest ICT providers of Pakistan in this endeavor.

PTCL Smart TV’s diverse and extensive audience will help us to provide great value to the advertisers and media houses in Pakistan. We look forward to more opportunities for providing strong and robust data to our clients.’’

PTCL Smart TV, the country’s first digital TV service, was launched in 2008 and has 120+ digital quality Live TV channels, hundreds of movies, dramas and content for children.

Live TV channels are available with play, pause and rewind options, TV-on-Demand feature, catch up TV, parental control, along with many more features. PTCL Smart TV is geared towards delivering high quality entertainment and information content for viewers nationwide.