PTCL &MoITT collaborate with PNCA to organize Art Exhibition on Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 23rd October, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT), in collaboration with PNCA, is organizing an art exhibition to show solidarity with Kashmir in Islamabad.

The art exhibition is open to the public on Sunday, October 27, 2019. The focus of the exhibition will be the cause of Kashmir and sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister of IT & Telecom, will grace the event as chief guest at the Exhibition. Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary, IT & Telecom, Rashid Khan, President & CEO, PTCL and the management of PTCL, along with other telecom operators will also attend this event.

Speaking about the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, CHRO, PTCL, said, “The magnificent work of leading Pakistani artists on the Kashmir cause, portraying brutality with their people, will allow their voices to be heard at national and international levels. We encourage people to come to the exhibition and support this noble cause.”

The exhibition will feature art from photographers, artists and visualizers, who are contributing to create awareness and support the cause of Kashmir.