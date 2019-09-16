PTCL Partners with Irdeto to Provide Parental Controls through Cutting Edge Trusted Home Solution

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Irdeto to develop Wi-Fi management and parental control functionality, powered by the newly launched Trusted Home solution, from Irdeto and Minim

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th September, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has entered into a strategic partnership with Irdeto to develop Wi-Fi management and parental control functionality, powered by the newly launched Trusted Home solution, from Irdeto and Minim.

This partnership ensures that PTCL’s broadband customers can protect their children against unwanted content, manage screen time, and control their access and internet consumption on the connected devices.

Speaking on the occasion of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing, Yasir Manzoor, General Manager, Content & Multimedia, PTCL, said, “With this strategic partnership, our customers will have great value and peace of mind due to effective parental controls and security on the home internet.

PTCL is at the forefront of technological innovation and, as a socially responsible corporate entity, understands the significance of this Wi-Fi home network. Trusted Home is aligned with PTCL’s customer centric approach and will ensure that we can provide this innovative solution to our customers.

”

Doug Lowther, CEO, Irdeto, added, “As access to broadband continues to increase rapidly in Pakistan, it is crucial for consumers to have the safeguards in place to adequately protect themselves and their families while using connected devices.

Trusted Home ensures that PTCL can offer extensive parental controls while also providing necessary tools to address security and connectivity issues within the Wi-Fi environment.”

Launched at IBC 2019 by Irdeto and Minim, a provider of AI-driven Wi-Fi management and IoT security platforms, Trusted Home puts control of the home network in the hands of consumers, in the form of a mobile application, supporting both Android and iOS devices.

It enables remote access and visibility of the Wi-Fi environment, in order to control and manage all the connected devices. This includes management of usage time, setting bedtimes for kids, management of content categories, and domain whitelisting/black listing.

In addition, the AI algorithms allow self-learning and self-healing of the Wi-Fi environment to ensure the quality of experience.