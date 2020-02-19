UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL & RCCI Collaborate To Enable Digital Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:52 PM

PTCL & RCCI Collaborate To Enable Digital Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), hassignedanMoU with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) to establish a strategic partnership that offers state-of-the-art digital services from PTCL to business community associated with Rawalpindi chamber

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th February, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), hassignedanMoU with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) to establish a strategic partnership that offers state-of-the-art digital services from PTCL to business community associated with Rawalpindi chamber.
These include fully managed IT & Telecom services such as Voice, Data, High Speed Internet, International connectivity, Cloud Computing, Surveillance, Data Center, Information security and Wi-Fi solution.
The agreement was signed by Zarrar Khan, Chief Business Services Officer (CBSO), PTCL and Saboor Malik, President, RCCI.

The dignitaries who were present on the occasion wereSohailAltaf, Group Leader RCCI, Suleman Awan, GM Digital Services, PTCL, Raja Omer Iqbal, Chairman ICT Standing Committee, RCCI, Nosherwan Khalil, SVP, RCCI and Hamza Sarosh, VP, RCCI, amongst others.
Speaking on the occasion,Saboor Malik, President, RCCI, said, “RCCI has always envisioned providing innovative services to the business community and has already initiated many projects for the welfare and growth of the community.

The alliance with PTCL will enable large and medium size enterprises, along with IT and Tech start-ups, to grow their businesses.

I have full confidence and trust in PTCL to be a reliable partner in supporting business growth of local business community.”
Zarrar Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, “We aredelighted to extend our partnership with RCCI especially in the field of Digital Services.

RCCI has selected PTCL as a strategic partner to serve the business community, which plays a vital role in country’s economic growth. Various initiatives taken by RCCI are commendable as theywill help transform businessesespecially e-commerce.

PTCL remains committed to improve the lifestyle and empower people in Pakistan through its diverse products and digital services.”
Through such initiatives, RCCI and PTCL will lead the digital transformation by enabling the development of IT-based infrastructure.

This collaboration will provide cost effective office automation and connectivity solutions equipped with latest ICT services. The partnership will empower enterprises to focus on their ideas and execute seamlessly with the help of innovative ICT solutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Business Rawalpindi Alliance Lead Chamber Commerce From Agreement General Motors PTCL (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed visits &#039;Furusiyya Exhibiti ..

11 minutes ago

UAE calls for prioritising education for all

26 minutes ago

US Under Secretary of Defense Rood to Leave Pentag ..

3 minutes ago

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee holds first meeting

26 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Rules Out Forming Federal Coaliti ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine Conflict at Risk of Becoming Frozen - OSCE ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.