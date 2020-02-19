PTCL & RCCI Collaborate To Enable Digital Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), hassignedanMoU with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) to establish a strategic partnership that offers state-of-the-art digital services from PTCL to business community associated with Rawalpindi chamber

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th February, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), hassignedanMoU with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) to establish a strategic partnership that offers state-of-the-art digital services from PTCL to business community associated with Rawalpindi chamber.

These include fully managed IT & Telecom services such as Voice, Data, High Speed Internet, International connectivity, Cloud Computing, Surveillance, Data Center, Information security and Wi-Fi solution.

The agreement was signed by Zarrar Khan, Chief Business Services Officer (CBSO), PTCL and Saboor Malik, President, RCCI.

The dignitaries who were present on the occasion wereSohailAltaf, Group Leader RCCI, Suleman Awan, GM Digital Services, PTCL, Raja Omer Iqbal, Chairman ICT Standing Committee, RCCI, Nosherwan Khalil, SVP, RCCI and Hamza Sarosh, VP, RCCI, amongst others.

Speaking on the occasion,Saboor Malik, President, RCCI, said, “RCCI has always envisioned providing innovative services to the business community and has already initiated many projects for the welfare and growth of the community.

The alliance with PTCL will enable large and medium size enterprises, along with IT and Tech start-ups, to grow their businesses.

I have full confidence and trust in PTCL to be a reliable partner in supporting business growth of local business community.”

Zarrar Khan, Chief Business Services Officer, PTCL, said, “We aredelighted to extend our partnership with RCCI especially in the field of Digital Services.

RCCI has selected PTCL as a strategic partner to serve the business community, which plays a vital role in country’s economic growth. Various initiatives taken by RCCI are commendable as theywill help transform businessesespecially e-commerce.

PTCL remains committed to improve the lifestyle and empower people in Pakistan through its diverse products and digital services.”

Through such initiatives, RCCI and PTCL will lead the digital transformation by enabling the development of IT-based infrastructure.

This collaboration will provide cost effective office automation and connectivity solutions equipped with latest ICT services. The partnership will empower enterprises to focus on their ideas and execute seamlessly with the help of innovative ICT solutions.