PTCL Signs Agreement With NIFT For Secure Bill Payment Options For Its Customers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), signed an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), to enable and promote its online platform that will allow customers to pay their bills online conveniently and securely through NIFT’s ePaydigital payment gateway on PTCL’s website

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th April, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), signed an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT), to enable and promote its online platform that will allow customers to pay their bills online conveniently and securely through NIFT’s ePaydigital payment gateway on PTCL’s website.

The agreement was signed by Muhammad Amir Siddiqi, EVP Group Financial Planning & Treasury, PTCL and HaiderWahab, CEO, NIFT. Being one of the largest payment processors in Pakistan, NIFT enables secure digital commerce payments through its DFS platform, under the brand name ‘NIFT ePay’.

PTCL customers can now make online payment using any bank account in Pakistan for e-commerce transactions on PTCL website, along with other existing digital payment instruments such as debit/credit cards and digital wallets to pay for their online purchases.

On the occasion, Muhammad Amir Siddiqi, EVP Group Financial Planning & Treasury, PTCL, said, “This partnership will surely pave way for more efficient, easy and secure bill payment options for our customers.

The opportunity to pay the bills directly through bank accounts or wallets in addition to the existing card-based transactions will create a sense of reliability, along with ease of usefor our customers. We are constantly striving to provide our customers with services that add value to their experience.”

Speaking on the partnership with PTCL, HaiderWahab, CEO, NIFT, said, “NIFT is extremely delighted to onboard PTCLand sees this as a strategic collaboration that will servea large customer base across Pakistan for digitizing bill payments through our reliable and secure NIFT ePay platform. This is a step in the right direction as there is a dire need for providing customers with secure ways to do convenient online transactions in Pakistan. With such partnerships, weaim to achieve andexpedite the adoption of digital payments in the country.”


Through such collaborations, PTCL is constantly on a relentless pursuit to provide convenience to its customers, so that they can enjoy all services whilepaying their bills from the safety and comfort of their homes.

