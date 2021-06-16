UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL Signs MoU With GCU For Providing Premium ICT Services

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:11 PM

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT services

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government College University (GCU), during a ceremony organized at GCU campus in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government College University (GCU), during a ceremony organized at GCU campus in Lahore. Under this MoU, PTCL will offer students, alumni and staff members with exclusive discounted packages for premium ICT services including seamless telephone and internet services.

On the occasion, Nauman Durrani, Executive Vice President (EVP) Sales, PTCL, said, “We are glad to partner with GCU and contribute to the education sector by providing students and staff members with discounted packages to enjoy seamless ICT service. With this collaboration PTCL strives to provide cost-effective connectivity solutions equipped with the latest ICT services that will empower students to focus on their ideas and execute them for a better future of Pakistan. Through such partnerships, we endeavor to further strengthen educational institutions across Pakistan such as GCU that play a pivotal role in grooming of the students for nation-building.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi (T.I), Vice Chancellor, Government College University, Lahore, said “We are delighted at this partnership with PTCL that will enable our education system to efficiently serve all stakeholders with access to quality ICT services. With advancement in technology, better connectivity has most certainly become a prerequisite for academic excellence. Tapping into PTCL’s vast infrastructure and expertise, it will certainly support our increasing demand for internet and telecom services that would most certainly benefit our students and teachers in a multifaceted way.”

PTCL has always been at the forefront to provide latest and innovative solutions to cater to the ever-growing demand for best-in-class internet services in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Internet Technology Education GCU All Government PTCL

Recent Stories

Opposition decides to bring no-confidence motion a ..

8 minutes ago

Malaika Bukhari says PML-N has record of attacking ..

22 minutes ago

EU Should Further Cooperate With Russia on Global ..

4 minutes ago

UAE cradles highly conducive investment environmen ..

28 minutes ago

Pb govt's priority to promote peace, tolerance in ..

19 minutes ago

Low laying areas of various districts in Sindh may ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.