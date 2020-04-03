UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL Signs MoU With Gulberg Greens For Provision Of State-of-the-art Services

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:13 PM

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens for provision of state-of-the-art services

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gulberg Greens Islamabad for provision of Information Communication Technology (ICT) services and infrastructure in the society

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd April, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gulberg Greens Islamabad for provision of Information Communication Technology (ICT) services and infrastructure in the society.


The signatories included Muhammad Shehzad Yousuf, Chief Business Operations Officer, PTCL and Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Secretary, Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) Islamabad.


PTCL and IBECHS endeavor to transform Gulberg Greens into a smart city base, where the residents will be able to enjoy hi-speed, unlimited internet & bandwidth, crystal clear voice and Smart TV services with quality content.


On the occasion, Shehzad Yousuf, Chief Business Operations Officer, PTCL, said that “PTCL is committed to contribute towards the society by providing a robust ICT infrastructure and seamless services to the citizens in line with Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.”
Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Secretary, IBECHS, said, “We feel privileged to partner with PTCL that will enable us to bridge the connectivity gap, provide uninterrupted services and move forward collectively to deliver better internet experience to residents of Gulberg Greens Islamabad.”
PTCL strives to provide communities with the necessary facilities and services that are pertinent for growth and endless possibilities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Internet Technology Business Gulberg TV PTCL Housing

Recent Stories

Coronavirus: Pak army deployed in KP to assist civ ..

3 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kha ..

8 minutes ago

Khursheed Shah`s bail hearing adjourns till Apr 7

6 minutes ago

Acclaimed industrialist Khawaja Jalauddin donates ..

6 minutes ago

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Sh ..

6 minutes ago

One held for labelling man as virus infected on so ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.