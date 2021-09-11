UrduPoint.com

PTCL Signs MoU With The City School For Providing Premium ICT Services

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:53 PM

PTCL signs MoU with The City School for providing premium ICT services

Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The City School to offer premium ICT services including telephone and high-speed internet to the students, alumni and staff members of the institution

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th September, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The City School to offer premium ICT services including telephone and high-speed internet to the students, alumni and staff members of the institution.


PTCL will offer exclusive discounted packages with unlimited data to facilitate effective teaching and learning at one of the leading educational institutions of the country.
Nauman Durrani, Executive Vice President (EVP) Sales, PTCL and Raza Hasnain, Regional Director North Region - The City School, signed the MoU in presence of Aasif Inam, Executive Vice President (EVP) Business Operations North Zone, PTCL and other senior officials from both sides during a signing ceremony organized at PTCL Zonal Office North in Islamabad.
On the occasion, Nauman Durrani, Executive Vice President (EVP) Sales, PTCL, said, “We are glad to partner with The City School and contribute to the education sector by providing students and staff members with discounted packages to enjoy seamless ICT service.

With this collaboration, PTCL strives to provide cost-effective connectivity solutions equipped with the latest ICT services that will empower students to focus on nurturing their ideas and execute them for a better future of Pakistan.

Through such partnerships, we endeavor to further strengthen educational institutions across Pakistan that play a pivotal role in grooming of the students for nation-building.”
On the occasion, Raza Hasnain, Regional Director North Region - The City School, said “We are delighted at this partnership with PTCL that will enable our education system to efficiently serve all stakeholders with access to quality ICT services.

With advancement in technology, better connectivity has most certainly become a prerequisite for academic excellence. Tapping into PTCL’s vast infrastructure and expertise, it will certainly support our increasing demand for internet and telecom services that would most certainly benefit our students and teachers in a multifaceted way.”
PTCL has always been at the forefront to provide latest and innovative solutions to cater to the ever-growing demand for best-in-class internet services in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Internet Technology Business Education All From PTCL

Recent Stories

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Isl ..

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul

21 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol an ..

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol and Hospitality Department

26 minutes ago
 Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series ..

Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series to Bring You Cinematic Bokeh ..

34 minutes ago
 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

41 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights coopera ..

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights cooperation opportunities between ind ..

41 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam Case: Police challan reveals Zahir's ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Police challan reveals Zahir's father helped his son

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.