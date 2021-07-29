UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL Signs Strategic Contract With Whale Cloud Technology

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:28 PM

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Technology

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th July, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a strategic contract with Whale Cloud Technology for the transformation of its mission critical Charging and Billing platform.
Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group CFO, PTCL & Ufone and Chen XiaoWei, President South Asia, Whale Cloud Technology, signed the contract during a ceremony held at PTCL HQ, Islamabad.

Jafar Khalid, Group CTIO (Development), PTCL & Ufone, Saad M Waraich, Group CTIO (Operations), PTCL & Ufone, Ayaz Ahmed, Vice President, Whale Cloud Technology, Pakistan, also attended the ceremony, along with senior management from both companies.
This major transformation marks a significant step towards PTCL’s efforts to deliver enhanced user experience to its valued customers.

The initiative would also serve as a key enabler for offering the much-needed flexibility to fixed broadband consumers and corporate customers, by extending enhanced billing and invoicing options of their choice.


Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group CFO, PTCL & Ufone, said, “PTCL with its focus on offering customer centric solutions is investing in the upgrade of its billing solution, to provide state-of-the-art services to its customers.

We are glad to partner with Whale Cloud Technology on this strategic initiative, which is one of the leading suppliers in Business Support Systems domain in key markets globally.”
On the occasion, Chen XiaoWei, President South Asia, Whale Cloud Technology, said, “We are greatly honored for the confidence that PTCL has bestowed upon us, by selecting Whale Cloud Technology for this transformation journey.

This would positively impact the customer value chain and we shall endeavor to exceed PTCL’s expectation in serving their customers better.”
PTCL remains at the forefront to take such initiatives that will pave the way for latest Cloud-based solutions, hence facilitating efficient delivery of new and innovative services across different customer segments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Business Ufone Market From Asia PTCL

Recent Stories

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

13 minutes ago

31,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

13 minutes ago

United States Donates Three Million Additional Dos ..

14 minutes ago

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

51 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits Coronavirus Vaccination ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.