PTCL successfully concludes Justuju Internship Program 2020 An exclusive internship for ‘Persons with Disabilities’

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) successfully concludes Justuju, an exclusive internship program for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The six weeks internship included a structured professional development plan for 20 interns based in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The selected cohort of interns came from a varied background of education and required accommodation for either hearing/speech impairment, visual impairment or restricted mobility.

The program was conducted via PTCL mentors who assisted the interns against a weekly scorecard on time management, official communication, task delivery, organizational/functional knowledge and Microsoft Teams.

Sessions were facilitated by Sign Language Interpreters courtesy of DeafTawk. The program further included webinars on overcoming adversity and customized feedback sessions. The aim was to equip these young graduates with professional skills necessary to kick-start their career in the corporate world.



Speaking about the internship program, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “With the Justuju program, PTCL endeavors to enable PWDs in honing their skills so that they can be well-equipped for today’s competitive working environment.

We encourage them to use their unique approach and critical thinking for problem solving and decision making. PTCL being a national company endorses and practices inclusivity where all individuals can contribute to business growth and the country’s economy.”

The program was largely conducted on digital platforms.

However, the interns got an opportunity to visit PTCL offices and experience the corporate working culture in person during the last few weeks.

PTCL remains committed to taking similar initiatives in the future, focusing on capacity building of youth from all walks of life.