PTCL successfully concludes Justuju Program 2020

An exclusive internship for ‘Persons with Disabilities’

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) successfully concludes Justuju, an exclusive internship program for ‘Persons with Disabilities’ (PWDs).

The six weeks internship included a broad range of tech-based learning and professional development features, where PTCL directly mentored 20 interns based in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The selected interns were differently-abled with either hearing, speech, visual impairment or restricted mobility.

PTCL facilitated interactive sessions for the interns with Sign Language Interpreters provided by its technical partner ‘Deaf Tawk’.

The mentors provided weekly scorecard review on time management, official communication, task delivery, organizational/functional knowledge and Microsoft Teams. The program further included one-on-one feedback on the interns’ CVs and their professional profiles on LinkedIn.

The aim was to equip them with professional skills necessary to kick-start their career in the corporate world.



Speaking about the internship program, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “With the Justuju program, PTCL endeavors to enable Persons with Disabilities and hone their skills so that they can be well-equipped for today’s competitive working environment.

We encourage them to use their unique approach and critical thinking for problem solving and decision making. PTCL being a national company endorses and practices inclusivity where all individuals can contribute to business growth and country’s economy.”

Due the pandemic, the program was largely conducted virtually however, the interns got an opportunity to visit the PTCL offices and experience the corporate working culture in person during the last two weeks.



PTCL remains committed to taking similar initiatives in the future, focusing on capacity building of youth from all walks of life.