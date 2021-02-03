UrduPoint.com
PTCL Supports Islamabad Traffic Police Frontline Officers

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:50 PM

PTCL supports Islamabad Traffic Police frontline officers

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), as part of its coronavirus support program, has handed over face masks and hand-sanitizers for the Islamabad Traffic Police frontline officers during a ceremony held at the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security Office in Islamabad

The ceremony was attended by Group Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone, DIG Security Division, Islamabad Police, along with officials from both organizations. DIG Security, Islamabad, was presented with face masks and hand-sanitizers by the PTCL representatives, to acknowledge the efforts of courageous Traffic Police frontline officers.


On the occasion, Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG Security Division, Islamabad Police, said, “We laud PTCL’s contribution and appreciate their support during the pandemic.

This will surely help to further curb the spread of Coronavirus amongst our frontline officers, who are performing their duties fearlessly.

We also appreciate and pay tribute to the PTCL frontline workers, who are keeping our country connected and are standing with the nation during these testing times.”
PTCL, being a national company, has made concerted efforts to support the people of Pakistan by providing seamless services.

Furthermore, PTCL officials also appreciated the role of Police, who go above and beyond their duties to provide a safe and secure environment. Both organizations stand with the people of Pakistan and are committed to support individuals, their families and communities countrywide.

