PTCL supports Pakistan Red Crescent Society Corona Care Hospital

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020) In line with its CSR vision, PTCL has sponsored Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) 120-beds Corona Care Hospital on 6th Road, Satellite Town, Rawalpindi for procurement of medicines, as part of PTCL Coronavirus support and relief package.

Ahmed Jalal, EVP, HR Operations, PTCL, is presenting cheque to Brigadier Abdul Hadi (R), Member Managing Body PRCS, at PTCL HQ, Islamabad.