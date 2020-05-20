UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL Supports Underserved Communities During COVID-19across Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:32 PM

PTCL supports underserved communities during COVID-19across Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL),concluded a massive nationwide drive to support underserved communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the month of Ramazan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL),concluded a massive nationwide drive to support underserved communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the month of Ramazan.

PTCLhas taken numerous measures to provide support to the people in these tryingtimes. A comprehensive nationwide Ramazan ration drive activity concluded, where ration packs were distributed to over 7000 families in 30 cities across Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.The ration drive was conducted with the assistance of philanthropic partners; Alkhidmat, Saylani and Akhuwat.

PTCL has also provided support to the ShaukatKhanum Research Center for the purpose of augmenting its testing facilities. Moreover, the company has sponsored the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) 120-bed Quarantine Facility in Rawalpindi and also provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for approx.

500 frontline workers tothe National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Syed MazharHussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “This is a moment of great pride for PTCLas our Razakaar force has significantly contributed through their efforts to support the nation during the ongoing crisis. Furthermore, ouremployees have alsodonated generously to the PTCL Razakaar Trustto support deserving communities across Pakistan. During the pandemic, PTCL has made concerted efforts to not only keep the nation connected, but also spread happiness andpositivity amongst people to observe Ramazan in its true spirit.”

PTCL,being a socially aware and responsible organization, is committedtoextend its support for worthy causes that enhance the lives of individuals and communities during the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Jammu Rawalpindi PTCL

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi continues efforts to provide relief ..

1 minute ago

Skechers Virtual Run and Ramadan Mubarak Challenge ..

6 minutes ago

PBIF demands revolutionary measures to revive econ ..

10 minutes ago

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Progra ..

20 minutes ago

KSE-100 Index closes with net loss of 225.74 point ..

22 minutes ago

Palestinian leader says annexation would end all I ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.