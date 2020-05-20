PTCL supports underserved communities during COVID-19across Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL),concluded a massive nationwide drive to support underserved communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the month of Ramazan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL),concluded a massive nationwide drive to support underserved communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during the month of Ramazan.

PTCLhas taken numerous measures to provide support to the people in these tryingtimes. A comprehensive nationwide Ramazan ration drive activity concluded, where ration packs were distributed to over 7000 families in 30 cities across Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.The ration drive was conducted with the assistance of philanthropic partners; Alkhidmat, Saylani and Akhuwat.

PTCL has also provided support to the ShaukatKhanum Research Center for the purpose of augmenting its testing facilities. Moreover, the company has sponsored the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) 120-bed Quarantine Facility in Rawalpindi and also provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for approx.

500 frontline workers tothe National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Syed MazharHussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “This is a moment of great pride for PTCLas our Razakaar force has significantly contributed through their efforts to support the nation during the ongoing crisis. Furthermore, ouremployees have alsodonated generously to the PTCL Razakaar Trustto support deserving communities across Pakistan. During the pandemic, PTCL has made concerted efforts to not only keep the nation connected, but also spread happiness andpositivity amongst people to observe Ramazan in its true spirit.”

PTCL,being a socially aware and responsible organization, is committedtoextend its support for worthy causes that enhance the lives of individuals and communities during the pandemic.