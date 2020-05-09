UrduPoint.com
PTCL To Improve Broadband Services In Merged Tribal Districts

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:11 AM

Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) Friday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to enhance voice and broadband services network in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) Friday directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) to enhance voice and broadband services network in the merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

With the improved broadband services, people of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) districts would get facilities of online education and other web-based services.

"As PTCL has already been providing fixed line voice and data services in the erstwhile tribal agencies, hence growing demand of the people it likely to be met in short timeframe," a PTA news release said.

The authority said the improved broadband services would not only address the student issues to get online education in the merged districts but also provide an opportunity to develop online business platforms, as were available in other parts of the country.

