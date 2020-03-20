UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTCL & Ufone Announce Closure Of Sales & Service Centers In The Best Interest Of Public Health

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

PTCL & Ufone announce closure of Sales & Service Centers in the best interest of public health

In the best interest of public health, PTCL & Ufone have announced closure of Sales & Service Centers and Joint Shops in South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan till March 31, 2020, due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases emerging in Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020) In the best interest of public health, PTCL & Ufone have announced closure of Sales & Service Centers and Joint Shops in South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan till March 31, 2020, due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases emerging in Pakistan.


In order to serve customers better and ensure business continuity, services will be provided to both PTCL and Ufone customers through alternate business and digital channels.
We encourage PTCL customers to use PTCL digital channels such as PTCL Website, care@ptcl.net.pk, Complaint Registration, Self-Care Portal, PTCL Touch App and online digital bill payment options.

To facilitate Ufone customers, digital services include Ufone Website, customercare@ufone.

com, My Ufone app, UPaisa, Online Banking Services, Mobile Financial Services, Retailers and ATM Machines are available.


To promote social distancing and seamless communication, we encourage customers to use the digital services offered by both companies for their convenience. Furthermore, PTCL customers can call 1218 for any assistance.

For Ufone, the customers can call on 333 from mobile & 0331-1333-100 from landline. Both companies’ helpline numbers are available 24/7, should there be any need of service request or a query.
Being customer centric organizations, the safety, security and well-being of customers, employees and all stakeholders is of utmost importance to both the companies.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Business Punjab Mobile Ufone March 2020 All From Best PTCL Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Why Coronavirus test is not tax free in Pakistan?

15 minutes ago

Solidarity, hope and coordinated global response n ..

48 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Maintains Key Rate at 6%

4 minutes ago

WHO Received Certification Requests for 40 Coronav ..

33 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Fais ..

33 minutes ago

Turkey provides online access to COVID-19 test res ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.