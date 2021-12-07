UrduPoint.com

PTCL & Ufone Collaborate With Huawei On Learning & Development Initiatives For Its Employees

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:12 AM

PTCL & Ufone collaborate with Huawei on learning & development initiatives for its employees

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies Pakistan, for providing strategic learning & development initiatives for its employees

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th December, 2021) Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies Pakistan, for providing strategic learning & development initiatives for its employees.

Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, and Ahmed Bilal Masud, Deputy CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, signed the MoU during a ceremony held in Islamabad. The ceremony was also attended by Hatem Bamatraf, President and GCEO, PTCL & Ufone, and Mark Meng, CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, along with senior management from both organizations.

The MoU aims to facilitate effective learning and development for Ufone and PTCL employees that will enable their fast-paced professional growth and development. It also reinforces the partnership between PTCL Group and Huawei to help them pursue mutual organizational growth and success.

Speaking on the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, President and GCEO, PTCL & Ufone, said, “PTCL and Ufone are always committed to embracing innovative and emerging technologies and programs.

Our strategic collaboration with Huawei is yet another step for professional growth and development of our people. I am confident that the initiative will enable our employees to bring greater innovation, efficiency and productivity to the organization. Employee development is a core strategic priority for PTCL Group as we consider our employees our greatest asset and will continue to invest in their development in the future.

On the occasion, Mark Meng, CEO, Huawei Technologies Pakistan, said, “We are proud to partner with PTCL & Ufone for this strategic and digital learning and development journey of its employees. We believe that such initiatives that create hi- tech learning opportunities will surely bring positive contribution and effectiveness to the way people work and interact with each other and with customers. As part of its mission, Huawei is aiming to contribute to the digital empowerment by building a fully connected and intelligent world.”
`
PTCL Group is fully committed to the vision of a Digital Pakistan and endeavors to nurture and strengthen the learning and development skills of its workforce. Ends

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Ufone From PTCL Employment Huawei

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 265.76 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 265.76 million

29 minutes ago
 Local Press: Etihad Rail will change the way UAE p ..

Local Press: Etihad Rail will change the way UAE passengers travel forever

59 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

11 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.