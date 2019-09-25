UrduPoint.com
PTCL Upgrades Exchanges For Improving Internet Services

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:36 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ):Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) continues with its endeavour to provide reliable high speed internet services in the transformed exchanges under its Network Transformation Project (NTP).

The upgraded exchanges are I-10 Exchange in Islamabad, Hayatabad Exchange in Peshawar, Misrishah &, Bahria Town Exchange in Lahore, Sargodha Road & PCX Exchange in Faisalabad, Gulgasht Exchange in Multan and Peoples Colony Exchange in Gujranwala.

On-ground activities are held at the transformed exchanges, where customers engaged with PTCL teams and inquired about new internet services and faster speeds.

Under NTP, PTCL offers faster connections from 8Mbps to 50Mbps with its improved copper network and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) network.

The project has yielded positive results in those specific areas where the exchanges have been upgraded, resulting in reduction of 40% customer complaints.

For customer convenience, PTCL has marked the areas of transformed exchanges. Through the official website, people can easily find out whether they reside in the area of upgraded exchanges.

Muhammad Anwar Gaddafi, Executive Vice President, Sales PTCL said, "PTCL endeavour to provide best quality internet services to its valuable customers. NTP has helped us to considerably increase our overall efficiency and reduction in real-time complaints. Through this new and improved network, our customers are enjoying high-speed unlimited internet & data streaming, along with seamless web surfing." PTCL has transformed majority of the top 100 exchanges across Pakistan and the remaining will be completed before year end. This massive project will ensure reliable speed, resilient network and fast internet services for its customers, said a press release issued here on Tuesday evening.

