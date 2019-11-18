PTCL & WWF-Pakistan conduct Spellathon in less-privileged schools of Haripur District

Pakistan Telecommunication Company limited (PTCL), in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, conducted a Spellathon activity for 1,000 primary school students in national language i.e. Urdu

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019) Pakistan Telecommunication Company limited (PTCL), in collaboration with WWF-Pakistan, conducted a Spellathon activity for 1,000 primary school students in national language i.e. Urdu. The activity, focused on nature conservation, was conducted in three branches of ‘The Working Folk Grammar School’ and one branch of ‘Khubaib School’ in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials from both sides participated in the prize distribution ceremonies held at the schools, whereby gifts and certificates were distributed amongst all the participants for their encouragement and confidence-building. Teachers were also commended for providing support to their students and for enriching the young minds with awareness of environmental conservation challenges in Pakistan. A total of 60 position holders from four schools were awarded high achiever gifts.

On the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL, said, “At PTCL, we are committed to the cause of education and environmental preservation.

We are glad to collaborate with WWF for highlighting the importance of this issue through interesting stories and also commend their efforts in playing an integral part to educate young minds.”

On the occasion, Rab Nawaz, Senior Director Programmes, WWF-Pakistan, said, "We are pleased to partner with PTCL once again and with their support, we have been able to spread the message of nature conservation amongst the students at primary level. It is a privilege to see the Spellathon campaign educating students in Pakistan and we hope that this knowledge will be carried forward in an effort to contribute to the society.”

WWF-Pakistan strives to raise awareness and understanding for the need to conserve, protect and manage Pakistan's natural resources through various educational initiatives.

PTCL also collaborated with WWF-Pakistan last year as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and conducted Spellathon in the outskirts of Islamabad in less privileged schools.