PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 05:08 PM

In an exhilarating match, the Spartans team emerged victorious by defeating the Agile-11 team by 8 wickets in the PTI Cricket Tournament 2024. The Agile-11 team, batting first, scored 79 runs in six overs, setting a competitive target. However, the Spartans team chased down the target in just 5 overs, securing a convincing win

The two-day cricket extravaganza witnessed the participation of ten teams from various PITB departments.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized the importance of sporting activities in fostering both physical and mental well-being among staff members.

He extended his congratulations to PITB ADG Admin Nisar Ahmed for the successful organization of the tournament.

Director Generals Sajid Latif, Waqar Naeem Qureshi, and Wasim Bhatti were present to distribute prizes among the victorious and runner-up teams, adding to the excitement and camaraderie of the event.

