PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 05:08 PM
In an exhilarating match, the Spartans team emerged victorious by defeating the Agile-11 team by 8 wickets in the PTI Cricket Tournament 2024. The Agile-11 team, batting first, scored 79 runs in six overs, setting a competitive target. However, the Spartans team chased down the target in just 5 overs, securing a convincing win
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) In an exhilarating match, the Spartans team emerged victorious by defeating the Agile-11 team by 8 wickets in the PTI Cricket Tournament 2024. The Agile-11 team, batting first, scored 79 runs in six overs, setting a competitive target. However, the Spartans team chased down the target in just 5 overs, securing a convincing win.
The two-day cricket extravaganza witnessed the participation of ten teams from various PITB departments.
Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized the importance of sporting activities in fostering both physical and mental well-being among staff members.
He extended his congratulations to PITB ADG Admin Nisar Ahmed for the successful organization of the tournament.
Director Generals Sajid Latif, Waqar Naeem Qureshi, and Wasim Bhatti were present to distribute prizes among the victorious and runner-up teams, adding to the excitement and camaraderie of the event.
Recent Stories
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..
PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces
English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches
Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
More Stories From Technology
-
Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Powerhouses of 2024 S1 ..3 minutes ago
-
PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Celebration of Interna ..11 minutes ago
-
Facebook, Instagram face worldwide disruption2 days ago
-
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,0003 days ago
-
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusive Workshop3 days ago
-
PITB's AI-based Safe City Initiative Identifies 79 Stolen Vehicles and 52,125 Non-Standard Plates3 days ago
-
Infinix's Flagship Mobile Gaming Innovation Steals the Show, Wins Multiple Best of MWC 2024 Awards5 days ago
-
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!7 days ago
-
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Edition7 days ago
-
Realme vs competition: Elevating Expectations in Pakistan's Budget Smartphone Scene9 days ago
-
Infinix Electrifies the Future of Mobile Gaming at MWC 20249 days ago
-
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon10 days ago