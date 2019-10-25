Punjab Business Registration Portal plays vital role in Improving Global Doing Business Ranking, says Azfar Manzoor

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s developed Business Registration Portal in collaboration with Industries department launched in January 2018 has played an integral part in ease of doing business in Pakistan that resulted the country’s World Bank’s Global Doing business 2020 ranking report to jump from 136 to 108 position out of 190 economies, said Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor in a progress review meeting today

The meeting was informed that to facilitate citizens in Doing Business and improving Pakistan’s Ease of Doing Business Ranking, Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Industries, Commerce & Investment Department (IC&ID) and The World Bank launched “Punjab Business Registration Portal” on January, 30th 2018. In lieu of this Pakistan`s ranking in ‘Starting a Business’ improved by 58 notches (from 130 to 72) being the most significant improvement according to the world bank’s Ease of Doing Business 2020 report published today. In the report Pakistan is acknowledged as No#1 reformer in South Asia, as it improved its position by 28 notches (136 to 108) resulting in 6th best reformer across the World.

According to the World Bank’s report Pakistan has improved in 06 indicators; Starting a business, Dealing with Construction Permits, Getting Electricity, Registering Property, Paying Taxes and Trading Across Borders reflecting the country’s development of an ambitious reform strategy including the establishment of national secretariat and Prime Minister’s reform steering committee.

Amongst all Starting a Business has made major gains compared to other indicators mentioned in the report. PITB is also working on Paying Taxes with PESSI on Monthly Contribution Portal and Construction Permits. E-Pay developed by PITB shall enable further ease for the public to pay taxes online, meeting was further informed.

The portal provides a single platform to business entities enabling them to register with the following provincial departments in one go: Industries, Commerce & Investment Department (for Partnership Firm), Labour and Human Resource Department (for Shops & Establishment), Excise & Taxation Department (for Professional Tax enrolment), Punjab Employee Social Security Institution

Moreover, the portal has also been interlinked with SECPs e-Services which enables to register instantaneously with the concerned provincial departments, while registering a company at SECP, in a single step. In the overall Doing Business ranking, Karachi accounts for 65% of Pakistan’s overall ranking. Keeping in view the success of Punjab Business Registration Portal, PITB in collaboration with The World Bank and Government of Sindh facilitated in launching ‘Sindh Business Registration Portal.