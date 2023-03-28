Punjab Chief Secretary visits PITB; briefed on ICT initiatives rolled out during Ramzan

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman paid a visit to Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) headquarters at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for an overall project review meeting on the ICT initiatives rolled out during the month of Ramzan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023) Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman paid a visit to Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) headquarters at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) for an overall project review meeting on the ICT initiatives rolled out during the month of Ramzan.

The visiting delegate held a meeting with PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf who gave an overview of various projects aiming to ensure better public service delivery and citizen facilitation. He also shared the progress of the online system and mobile application developed to assist the Government of Punjab in the 'Free Atta Distribution' initiative during Ramzan.

The Chief Secretary appreciated PITB’s role in successfully rolling out Ramzan related initiatives and discussed the way forward. PITB senior officials including Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adil Iqbal Khan, Additional Director General (ADG) Omar Salman and Director Atif Hussain were also present in the meeting.