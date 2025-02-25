Open Menu

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue Of Over PKR710Billion Through E-Pay Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 04:57 PM

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of Over PKR710Billion Through e-Pay Punjab

Citizens Can Conveniently Pay 87 Taxes of 18 Departments from Home

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Government of Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over PKR 710 billion since its launch in October 2019 through e-Pay Punjab, a digital tax payment solution. The system, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department, has also facilitated more than 78 million online transactions to date. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf

The participants of the meeting were apprised that citizens can conveniently pay 87 different taxes of 18 government departments from the comfort of their homes using e-Pay Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 5.3 million citizens have downloaded the e-Pay Punjab app to date.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized that the platform has significantly reduced the need for physical visits to government offices and eliminated the influence of middlemen, ensuring transparency and ease of payment. He further stated that new services are being added to the system to enhance user convenience and streamline the digital payment process.

